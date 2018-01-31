Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester and Wrexham offices of well known city-based lawyers Walker Smith Way Legal will shut their doors to the public at close of business today (Wednesday, January 31).

International law firm Slater and Gordon, which took over the partnership in 2015, announced the sad news in December without giving the timescale.

About 60 job losses are believed to be involved across the sites in Nicholas Street, Chester and Chester Street, Wrexham.

The Wrexham office will close completely while the Chester closure will be staggered. It will be closed to the public after today but lawyers are expected to continue working behind the scenes until the end of March.

Offices in Milton Keynes and Preston are also shutting their doors.

Managers have been in consultation with those at risk of redundancy and efforts were made to relocate employees to larger city centres ‘where possible’ although it is understood only handful of people are likely to stay with the company.

Three years ago Slater and Gordon acquired Walker Smith Way, founded more than 170 years ago and with other offices in Ashton-under-Lyne, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Portsmouth and London.

The Chester office offered services covering criminal defence, employment law, clinical negligence, personal injury, agriculture and estates, family law, probate and commercial property.

But there were already redundancy fears when it emerged Slater and Gordon had racked up losses of almost £500m.

The legal giant, which specialises in personal injury work, said ‘under performance’ in the UK operations had contributed to its poor results.

Most of the loss (£435m) related to the company’s acquisition of Quindell plc, the UK-based insurance claims management company, which was rebranded Slater Gordon Solutions.

In a statement, the law firm said in December: “Slater and Gordon is focused on being the UK’s leading provider of consumer legal services and making sure we are best placed to serve our clients, now and in the future. We have assessed our geographic footprint with a view to bringing it in line with our vision of delivering our services from strategic centres of excellence.

“Following this review, we are considering a plan to consolidate a number of our smaller offices into our larger regional hubs, where colleagues can share their outstanding knowledge and expertise across a range of legal fields.”

A Slater and Gordon spokesman said today: “We’re closing our Wrexham and Chester offices at the end of January, following consultation with employees, to concentrate on delivering services from our larger regional offices. Clients will still get the great service they expect and deserve from us.”