A company which began life in Chester will celebrate 85 years in business in 2018.

Edge Transport, which is now a third-generation family business, was founded in 1933 by Alfred Edge who was an owner driver distributed for the Army during the war.

In the early 1960s Alfred’s son Peter Edge took over and the company’s continued expansion resulted in a relocation from Chester to Llay enabling further opportunity to provide distribution services across Wrexham, Chester, Deeside, Shropshire, the Wirral and North Wales.

(Image: Ian Southerin)

Edge Transport - now based on Deeside Industrial Estate - has recently been awarded the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year.

Born and bred in the North West, Edge Transport’s commitment to quality is across all aspects of their business. From their purpose built site in Deeside, to a vehicle fleet that’s less than four years old, to their shareholder membership of Palletline; Edge is always striving to do better, be better and deliver better. And it’s their customers who reap the benefits.

Not satisfied with being just another pallet distribution or warehouse company, the team behind the family name see themselves as problem solving logistics experts and manage every element of a customer consignment to provide seamless service from collection to destination.

(Image: Ian Southerin)

Edge has been awarded Palletline’s Depot of the Year a record seven times, more than any other member during the awards’ 25 year history. They were also the first member to scoop both of Palletline’s most coveted awards: Depot of the Year and Delivery Depot of the Year. Plus, they were shortlisted for a Families Business Award in 2014, and a Daily Post Achievement Wales Award in 2015.

Edge’s staff headcount increased from 48 in 2014 to 68 in 2017, making them a growing and sought-after employer in the area.

Since 2000, the business has been run by the next generation, Jonathan, Jenny and Richard, continuing the family tradition and maintaining the highest expectations for quality in all aspects of the business.