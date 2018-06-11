Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Award-winning bridal designer Ian Stuart has this week introduced his collection to Brides of Chester in Chester city centre .

Ian Stuart-Bride, an innovative bridal collection popular with quirky, modern brides, is only available in specially selected bridal shops and Brides of Chester and Brides of Liverpool have now been selected to house Ian Stuart’s unique collection.

Owner of Brides of Chester Roddy Park said: “We’re thrilled to be selected to house Ian’s exquisite bridal gowns; he is an exceptional designer and a true icon within our industry and we are delighted to say that you can now buy his collection from Brides of Chester and Brides of Liverpool.”

Ian’s training at Bellville Sassoon, one of London’s finest couture houses, gave him expert couturier knowledge of cut, proportion, balance and construction of high-end evening wear.

A leading ambassador for British design, Ian opened his own flagship store, ‘Blewcoat’ in 2014 which is regarded as a luxury shopping landmark, offering a personalised service for adventurously stylish women from around the world.

The partnership with Brides of Chester means that brides can get the Ian Stuart experience in Chester and Liverpool city centres.

Ian spent the day with the team from Brides of Chester and Brides of Liverpool on Thursday, June 7, to train the staff on the potential of customising dresses further to suit each, individual bride.

If any customisation is required, the new designs will be sketched and created at Blewcoat in London.

Ian said: “My designs are all about making women look and feel beautiful and confident. Finding ‘the dress’ for a bride is a personal and emotional experience, ensuring that they feel fabulous is essential.

“My dresses are only housed in bridal shops that I feel understand the needs of a Bride. Brides of Chester is highly regarded in the bridal wear industry and they are dedicated to ensuring their brides have the perfect dress for their big day.”

This year, Channel 4 commissioned a documentary series ‘The Posh Frock Shop’ about Ian’s flagship London store. The Posh Frock Shop will offer a rare and fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of a British fashion house, revealing the exceptional talent behind Ian’s multi award-winning designs.

With unrestricted access to Ian’s flagship London store, The Blewcoat, viewers will get to know the man behind the brand and the colourful characters that make up his trusted team.

Ian is proud of The Posh Frock Shop because it portrays the real him and helps dispel the myth that designer clothes are only available to an elite few. Filming over such an extended period was a huge commitment, but Ian feels a duty to lift the lid on the world in which he operates and to show that his designs are accessible for all types of women.

Ian added: “There is this misconception that boutiques like mine are snooty and unwelcoming. The Posh Frock Shop will show you otherwise. Yes, the fashion world is glamourous and over the top at times, but I am a normal guy from up North who doesn’t take myself too seriously.”

The first episode will air at 5.30 pm on Monday, June 11, and will run every day midweek for five weeks.

To see the Ian Stuart Bridal Collection in Chester, visit the Brides of Chester store on 4 Northgate Row, Chester, CH1 2S

For more information about Brides of Chester, call 01244 390097, email info@bridesofchester.co.uk or visit www.bridesofchester.co.uk .