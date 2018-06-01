Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broughton Shopping Park provides a staggering £53m every year to the local economy, it has been revealed.

The retail outlet, which is just over the border in Flintshire and is regularly used by Chester shoppers, has been highlighted in a new economic study by UK commercial property company British Land, our sister paper The Daily Post reports.

The park, which opened almost 20 years ago in 1999, has grown to be one of the most successful shopping centres in North Wales featuring a range of big brand stores and restaurants.

In 2015 an 11 screen Cineworld opened there, proving a massive hit which increased the centre’s footfall.

Now the study named “Assessing Our Contributions, Broughton Shopping: A Review” has shown the huge impact it has made on Flintshire through its economic contribution, employment and training opportunities, environmental savings and community support initiatives.

According to the report, the benefits include:

• £53m contribution to the Flintshire economy each year

• £6.7m generated in business rates, approximately 10% of all business rates collected by Flintshire County Council

• Providing 1,900 jobs directly at Broughton Shopping and its retailers

• Broughton Shopping accounts for one in four retail jobs and one in every 40 jobs in Flintshire

• Investment of £24m in centre upgrades and improvements in the last three years

• Introduction of the Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail and Hospitality employment scheme

• Over 994 children have benefited from the Young Readers Programme at Broughton Shopping

• Over £91,000 invested into the community since 2015

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton Shopping, said: “This report shows how Broughton Shopping is translating the words of our commitment to the local community into actions that deliver a positive contribution in Broughton and across Flintshire.

“We continue to work closely with our partners in the community, including local schools, charities and businesses in the area.

“We have invested £24m in the last three years to ensure Broughton Shopping continues to be a great place for people to come together.”

