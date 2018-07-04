Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester Porsche centre is preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a beloved sports car.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the first generation Porsche Boxster and to mark the occasion Porsche Centre Chester at Cheshire Oaks is competing in the Porsche Classic Restoracing Competition.

After sourcing a 2000 Porsche 986 Boxster S and restoring it, the car is now competing at Donington Park, Brands Hatch and Silverstone against other UK Porsche Centres.

The Porsche technicians at the centre have been working hard over the past few months to completely restore the 986 Boxster S. This has involved the car going through a complete rebuild and fitting a roll-cage.

To qualify for the racing, the car must be prepared to the stringent Porsche Club Championship standards and in accordance with MSA/FIA regulations.

A familiar face to many customers at Porsche Centre Chester, Carl Hazelton has been centre principal at the site for over eight years and his genuine passion for Porsche is unparalleled.

When it came to nominating a driver for the competition, Carl’s enthusiasm and dedication to the competition made him the obvious candidate to get behind the wheel.

To get a feel for the competition, and the newly restored car, Carl and the team took the car to the first club race at Donington Park in April.

While there were no other cars performing in his class, Carl got some essential experience behind the wheel of the car and now he and the team are counting down the days until the next official race at Brands Hatch on September 2.

Carl said: “We are all really looking forward to the next round of the Porsche Club Championship where we will be able to race with like for like cars; it should be extremely competitive and a very exciting race!

“The rounds at Donington and Siverstone provided the whole team with some good learning that will help us prepare for Brands Hatch. To be able to race on such a historic circuit, driving in the footsteps of Senna is like a dream. I just can’t wait to get back out there!”