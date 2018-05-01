Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A global aesthetic dermatology company is relocating to larger premises on Chester Business Park.

Sinclair Pharma PLC, which already has premises at the business park, is moving to a 6,500 sq ft self-contained building on a 10-year lease.

Eden House forms part of the prestigious Lakeside development on Chester Business Park. It is situated at the head of a five-acre ornamental lake and benefits from 30 car parking spaces at the rear of the building.

The deal has been secured by Legat Owen, joint agent with Avison Young, acting on behalf of Real Estate Investment Management.

Previously occupied by Natwest Bank, the two-storey property has undergone an extensive refurbishment with a new office and reception being installed.

The landlord’s appointed contractor, Hutcheon Construction, has also undertaken a bespoke fit out.

Other enhancements include a new air conditioning system, LED low energy lighting, raised floor and floor boxes, new WCs and shower facilities.

Jayne Burrell, group general counsel and company secretary at Sinclair Pharma, said: “The opportunity at Eden House came at the perfect time for us as we needed to expand our premises but were keen to stay on Chester Business Park, which has been our home for a number of years now.

“By relocating we have more than doubled the size of our office space and the high standard of refurbishment is very much in line with our business’ needs.”

Will Sadler, director at Legat Owen, who were sole agents for Eden House, said: “Demand for Grade A space is very positive and there is a real shortage of high quality office space in Chester. Properties such as Eden House that have been refurbished to a high standard are seeing high levels of interest and letting well.

“We are currently marketing the last remaining plot at Chester Business Park offering 110,000 sq ft on a design and build basis and, based on the demand we have seen, we are confident this is likely to attract a interest from both national and regional blue-chip organisations.”

The announcement coincides with another letting completed by Legat Owen at Bellmeadow Business Park in Chester, where Bratherton Park Design has taken 1,800 sq ft of office space on a 5-year lease.

Current occupants of Chester Business Park include M&S Money, Bank of America , MBNA, Bristol Myers Squibb, GB Group, Tetrapak, Diners Club, Nextgear Capital, Target Group, Old Mutual Financial Services and Regus.