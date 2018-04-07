Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Patchwork Food Company of Ruthin have announced expansion plans for servicing the food service sector and distributors across the UK.

Three senior personnel from the food industry have been taken on to help drive the expansion forward - Dr Graham Jackson (ex-chairman of KK Fine Foods Plc), Jo Rudkin (former sales manager Bidfood Ltd) and Jon Spencer (ex-factory manager 2 Sisters) have joined the founders Margaret Carter, Jenny Whitham and Rufus Carter.

The company was established in 1982 when Margaret, who needed to feed her family with just £9 from the housekeeping, began making pate.

Fast forward 35 years and Patchwork now has its own 10,000 square foot factory in Ruthin with 25 employees, has won more than 80 taste awards and classes Castell Howell and British Airways among its army of loyal customers.

Managing director Rufus Carter said: “We are delighted that three experienced operators from the food industry have decided to join us and share our vision of putting our pate as a widely listed item on menus across the UK.

“We have been making pate for over 35 years and have recently had numerous requests from the various pub groups for real quality pates as opposed to the bland Brussels and Ardennes pates which currently exist and dominate the market place.

“Employing this level of expertise is a declaration of our commitment to expanding the food service side of our business.”

The company is launching no waste, portion-controlled pates in 20 different flavours which will impact the food service industry majorly. This comes at a time when bar snack foods are making a comeback as chains reduce their reliance on three course meals and revert to traditional pub foods, which is where Patchwork began in 1982.

The company also makes relishes, chutneys and sauces with many of these already being used within the food service sector. With over 80 innovative awards being presented to Patchwork it is not surprising that they are getting a fantastic reaction to their new developments within this sector.