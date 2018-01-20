Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN opticians in Northwich has completed a major new store expansion, boosting the audiology and eye health care services available to its customers in the community.

Specsavers, located on High Street, has expanded into the vacant unit next door, doubling the size of the store’s footprint and increasing the number of consultancy rooms from four to seven.

As well as providing more eye testing facilities, these new rooms will also allow staff to run more weekly hearcare clinics.

This investment in new facilities and technology will also further enhance the store’s capabilities, including diabetic screenings, pre and post cataracts services, ocular hypertension schemes and additional DVLA visual field tests.

With these services, Specsavers Northwich is able to advise its customers on a number of common eye conditions, meaning people will not have to wait for GP or hospital appointments for this type of care.

Store director Salma Kamaluddin said: “This expansion is a proud milestone for our team and has only been made possible by the loyal support of the Northwich community over the last 32 years.

“We are hugely excited about this new development and this investment represents our commitment to new and existing customers in the town and providing more accessible services than ever before.”

Store director Harinder Notay recently completed a diploma in Independent Prescribing (IP) which will allow the store to diagnose anterior eye conditions and treat them in-house, helping to reduce the pressure on local services at Leighton Hospital, who traditionally dealt with these eye issues.

Harinder said: “We are proud to take our clinical expertise a stage further and enhance the level of care we can offer people in Northwich.”

To book an appointment at Specsavers in Northwich call 01606 49779 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/northwich