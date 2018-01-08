Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Next on Chester's Greyhound Retail Park is set to close its doors.

The clothing retailer, which has been a mainstay on the shopping park for several years, confirmed to The Chronicle that they will be vacating the premises on Friday, February 9. But it has not revealed how many jobs will be impacted by the closure.

It will leave Chester with just one remaining branch of Next on Eastgate Street. There is also an outlet branch at Cheshire Oaks and another branch at Broughton Retail Park.

The closure comes three years after Next lost part of its car park to accommodate a KFC drive-thru.