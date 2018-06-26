Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Scandinavian furniture brand is opening its first UK shop in Chester city centre this month.

The new Scandinavian Living store will offer Scandinavian shabby chic and vintage style home furnishings and homeware.

Store owner Nina Lindberg came to Chester from Sweden 10 years ago to visit her daughter.

She said: “I fell in love with Chester’s unique architecture and rich history of Roman & Viking settlements. It became my dream to move to Chester and open a Scandinavian Living design and lifestyle store here.”

Store manager Nicola Griffiths said: “Our shop has a unique, warm and relaxed atmosphere; our staff are friendly and offer personal advice on home touches to bring that Scandi feel to you own home.”

Scandinavian Living also offer unique homeware parties to their customers, where they can try out the Scandi-style in their own home.

Nicola added: “The shop sells products ranging from beautiful tables and lanterns to Viking horns! We’re a truly unique furniture store so come along and take a look at the quirky range on offer!”

Chester’s new Scandinavian Living store is located in St Werburgh Mount opposite Chester Cathedral and opens on Friday, June 29, at 9.30am.

There will be free goodie bags for the first 50 customers for the opening day.

To find out more call the store on 01244 951094 or visit www.scandinavianhomeparty.com .