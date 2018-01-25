Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new business has opened in Chester city centre.

Susan Kitchen Aesthetics is located at Linenhall House, off Lower Watergate Street and offers all forms of aesthetic procedures from wrinkle relaxing injections to facial fillers for wrinkles and lips and also offers more advanced procedures like tear trough fillers and PDO threading a popular, non-surgical treatment used to lift and tighten skin, leaving you looking instantly younger and revitalised.

Susan Kitchen was most recently practising at Chester MediSPA before branching out on her own. She is a registered nurse and practitioner and is currently studying for a medical Masters of Science degree and is at the forefront of aesthetics having attended masterclasses with industry leaders such as Mauricio de Maio and Arthur Swift.

Susan said: “I am delighted to be opening my new clinic and welcoming my clients to this stunning venue. My method is to focus on the face as a whole. I pride myself that clients come away looking better, not different – younger and fresher, without obvious signs of treatment, but with their natural beauty noticeably enhanced.”