Businesses in a market town are looking to the future.

Firms in Neston are coming together to form a ‘more modern, vibrant and co-operative’ trade organisation.

Neston and District Chamber of Trade says it has been in existence for around 60 years offering support to local businesses.

It has also been working with councils and other organisations to improve life in the town and surrounding villages.

With an ‘ever-changing’ business sector, including the shift towards more small businesses and people working from home, as well as the introduction of ‘fresh and exciting traders’ in the shopping areas locally, the existing committee at the chamber is said to have recognised it also needs to move with the times.

A group of members has met to discuss new ways forward with it being agreed the organisation should consider a new name to better reflect its position.

It also identified local business people willing to step up at the upcoming AGM to take on leading roles.

These include David Ince from gift shop My Gift Place on Neston’s high street, who has been nominated to take over as chairman, building firm owner Nic Phipps to encourage new memberships and publican Paul Smith at the town’s Brewers Arms to offer marketing and membership support.

Some of the ideas currently put forward include inviting speakers to attend monthly or bi-monthly meetings to offer advice on matters of interest to local businesses, the development of a social media presence for businesses in Neston to collectively interact and giving business people the chance to put forward their ideas for local promotions and issues such as the visitor economy and have them supported by other members.

For more information contact Jan Jones by email at secretary@ndct.org.uk.