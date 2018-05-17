Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UK baby products retailer Mothercare will close 50 stores as part of a restructuring plan – putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The company, which has 137 outlets in the UK including one on Chester Retail Park, has announced the move in an attempt to restore its 'perilous' financial position, and also said it has agreed a rent cut with landlords for 21 of its stores.

Former CEO Mark Newton-Jones will be reappointed, just 36 days after he left the company following poor Christmas trading.

Our sister paper The Mirror reports that as part of the restructuring, Mothercare has also announced a refinancing package worth up to £113.5 million.

It comprises £28 million through an equity capital raising, an extension of its existing debt to £67.5 million, £18 million in shareholder and trade partner loans.

The closures will be carried out through a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) – a move which would allow it to close loss-making shops and secure rental discounts.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: "The recent financial performance of the business, impacted in particular by a large number of legacy loss making stores within the UK estate, has resulted in an unsustainable situation for the Mothercare brand, meaning the group was in clear need of an appropriate resolution.

"These comprehensive measures provide a renewed and stable financial structure for the business and will drive a step change in Mothercare's transformation.

"These measures provide a solid platform from which to reposition the group and begin to focus on growth, both in the UK and internationally."

Mothercare has struggled to fight off competition from cheaper rivals, including children's ranges from the likes of Tesco and Asda and the store closure plans could include hundreds of job cuts, although one insider told Sky News that it would be fewer than 1,000 of Mothercare's 3,000 full-time equivalent workforce.

A spokesman for Mothercare said in April that the discussions with the company's lenders are "progressing constructively".

"We are also exploring additional sources of financing to support and maintain the momentum of our transformation programme and we are engaged in preliminary discussions on securing such additional financing."