Morrisons has become the latest in a string of supermarkets to announce massive job cuts.

The retail giant plans to axe 1,500 shop floor positions as part of a restructure that would see more customer service staff and fewer managers.

According to MirrorOnline , roles such as warehouse manager are set to be culled under the proposals.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: "Our aim is to serve customers better with more front-line colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts.

"Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.

"Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible."

Simultaneously Morrisons, which has stores in Chester and Ellesmere Port, said it will create 1,700 junior jobs.

The Bradford-based firm also said affected managers will be given the opportunity to apply for around 800 management vacancies in Morrisons stores.

Several household names have embarked on job cutting drives recently, including supermarket behemoths Tesco and Sainsbury's, as well as Marks & Spencer.

The news comes at a bruising time for high street retailers, which are struggling with Brexit-fuelled inflation that has sent the cost of goods rocket and consumer confidence plummeting.

To compound matters, firms have been stung by soaring business rates.

However, Morrisons has been among the strongest performers compared to its peers over the past 12 months, with a turnaround led by chief executive David Potts bearing fruit.

Over Christmas, Morrisons was a stand-out performer among the so called Big Four thanks to surging sales of its premium range and efforts to keep a lid on prices.