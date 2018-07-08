Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Money Saving expert Martin Lewis has revealed how you could claim back thousands in PPI.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Cheshire-born Martin told how you could miss out on tens of thousands of pounds due to a looming deadline on payment protection insurance.

The Liverpool Echo reports how Martin said that anyone who has had a loan, credit card, mortgage or any type of hired purchase, should put in a claim.

He said: "We’re now only a little bit more than a year away from the deadline for PPI reclaiming – the last time to put a claim in is August 2019.

"So anyone who has had a loan, credit or store card, catalogue account, overdraft or car finance ever should check if you were sold the extra insurance and if you were should look to reclaim it.

"It really is easy. Each one is a different claim, you still have to fill in the details for each one.

"Let me quote to you from one woman who said: 'I never thought I would be owed anything, but Martin, you nagged me and I made a claim and got a check for £1,200'.

Martin also said: "News this week that banks could have to pay out £18 billion more in PPI, after a judge in Manchester County Court ruled that a couple Mr and Mrs Doran, should receive all of the 76% commission they paid on their PPI policy – rather than just the amount over 50% - plus interest.

"This is all about the newest type of PPI reclaiming called ‘Plevin’ which is where if the lender didn’t tell you the commission it was receiving for selling Payment Protection Insurance, then the regulator has said if the commission was over 50% you should get back the amount above that (the typical amount was 66% so many are owed just for this alone).

"The court is now being more generous, yet it was a County Court judgement that doesn’t set a precedent, so at the moment it’s only one to watch."