Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been one of the city's most popular fast food restaurants for more than 20 years – but McDonald's in Chester's Forum Shopping Centre is no more.

The Northgate Street branch closed its doors for good at the weekend – which a McDonald's spokesperson said was due to 'significant changes in trading patterns in this area of the city'.

The imminent £300m Northgate Development is thought to be a factor in the decision.

Already the restaurant has started to be boarded up, and with just nine days to go before The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle arrive in Chester to officially open nearby Storyhouse, there is concern about how the area will look for such a momentous occasion.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) said they have painted the boards to try and make it look 'neat and tidy' but have no further plans to do anything else before the visit.

(Image: Tony Chester)

However, one person wrote on social media: 'Not an amazing look for the Queen's arrival next door', while another said: "It's one of the first places the Duchess of Sussex will visit..to have a big board up on the building next to the Town Hall and across from the cathedral. It's ugly."

McDonald's in the Forum got off to a controversial start when it first opened next to the historic Town Hall in December 1997, facing strong opposition from planners and local traders.

But McDonald's appealed and following a two-day hearing, they were given the go-ahead, much to the concern of local hot dog vendor Geoff Mesney who feared its arrival could signal the end for his business.

Twenty-one years later Geoff and his fast food van remains in the Town Hall Square, while all McDonald's employees take up positions at other local restaurants.