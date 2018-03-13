Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colleagues in Chester have rallied to raise thousands of pounds in memory of one of their own.

Gail Peers suffered a brain haemorrhage and was treated on the intensive care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital before she tragically passed away.

Her friends and colleagues at Lloyds Banking Group based at Charterhall House set themselves a target of £6,000 so a critical care chair could be purchased for the unit.

A critical care chair enables patients who have been critically unwell to sit out at the earliest opportunity; optimising early mobilisation, rehabilitation, independence, confidence and speeding up recovery.

The money has been raised through various initiatives such as a cake sale, an intranet auction, running the Delamere 10k Commando Trail and a Debenhams Gala Beauty Event. Through these fabulous ideas and matched funding from the bank, Lloyds Banking Group Chester managed to triple their target to raise an astonishing £18,050.

The figure will allow the Critical Care Unit to purchase two chairs, with one having the additional facility of being able to accommodate bariatric patients.

Lloyds Banking Group say they have really enjoyed fundraising for the Critical Care Unit and have continued with their fundraising by hosting another Debenhams Gala Beauty Event where the money will go towards the Ultra Sound Breast Scanner.

Corporate fundraising manager for The Countess Charity Hanna Clarke said: “We have really enjoyed working with Lloyds Banking Group. They have been full of excitement and enthusiasm which has enabled them to triple their initial target. They hope to continue fundraising for The Countess Charity and are looking at entering a team into The Countess Charity Challenge on March 24, 2018.”

To find out more about The Countess Charity and how you and your company can get involved contact Hanna Clarke 01244 366 397, or email hannaclarke@nhs.net.