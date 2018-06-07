Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester's £300m Northgate Development has been dealt a massive blow after House of Fraser announced it no longer plans to deliver the anchor store for the scheme.

House of Fraser notified Cheshire West and Chester Council of its decision today (Thursday, June 7).

It forms part of a company voluntary arrangement rescue deal for House of Fraser which includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.

For the first time the council is acknowledging it will need to keep under review the mix of the city centre regeneration project - which currently includes about 50 shops, a market hall, cinema, housing and car parking.

Today's bitter news comes after concerns were recently raised about the future of Northgate by the business community.

Council leader Cllr Samantha Dixon said: “It is obviously disappointing that House of Fraser’s financial problems have led to one of our tenants to change their decision to be part of the Chester Northgate scheme.

“Whilst we remain committed to regenerating the Northgate area of the city and to delivering a high quality scheme, clearly we will reflect on the impact of this announcement. We will continue to keep the mix and phasing of the scheme under review and continue to engage with interested parties as we have done all along.

“The council’s planning permission provides the flexibility for us to make changes in reaction to changes in the market in line with our prudent approach to development. The retail element of the scheme is scheduled to be delivered in the second phase of the development and so House of Fraser’s decision at this point does not fundamentally undermine our ambition to see the comprehensive redevelopment of this vital part of the city.”

The Chester Northgate project aims to transform the northwest quarter of Chester city centre with a new leisure, residential and shopping development.

Chester Northgate is not a shopping mall; it is a development of open shopping streets, parades and plazas that the council says will 'integrate seamlessly with the surrounding parts of Chester city centre'.