A top TV personality popped into a Chester suburb to cut the ribbon for those looking for travel plans with a designer touch.

Famed for creating people’s rooms on reality television programmes, interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen opened the new Hoole branch of Wrexham-based Global Travel Worldwide.

Open in Wrexham for almost 18 years, the firm says it has gone from strength to strength.

The business has grown in many different ways, not only becoming a premier cruise travel agent and offering airport transfers but also sponsoring sports teams within the community.

Their new office in Hoole will focus on bespoke and tailor-made holidays and luxury travel, helping customers who are looking for that once in a lifetime journey or to tick a destination off their bucket list.

“We are amazed at the speed at which we have grown over the past 12 months. When the chance to expand further came to light we decided to take it with both hands,” said managing director Gavin Davies.

Interior designer Laurence, who officially opened the office at 69 Hoole Road, is also an ambassador for a tour operator specialising in luxury holidays to places like Mauritius and the Seychelles.

“As Global Travel Worldwide Hoole will be specialising in luxury, adventure and group travel, it is only fitting that a designer should open an office dealing with designing the perfect break,” said branch manager Sam Eastwood.

“It is an enormous delight and a great pleasure to be here and bring another slice of glamour in this world and what a slice of glamour this is,“ said Laurence as he cut the ribbon to officially open the door to the office.

“Laurence talked to everyone who came, told some of his travel stories and listened to others, he took selfies and had us laughing all afternoon,” added Sam.

“It was a wonderful way to celebrate our expansion. I am so glad that we have come to Hoole as the community has welcomed us in and we hope to get involved with them to the extent that we have in Wrexham.”