Innovative loyalty solutions company Loyalty Pro has worked with Claire House Children’s Hospice to raise money for the organisation.

The loyalty scheme has paid dividends for Claire House, providing at least £520 in donations.

The scheme enables Love Hoole loyalty card holders to donate surplus points earned in participating local shops by logging on to the Love Hoole website and choosing their preferred charity.

Claire House representative Angella Rawsthorne said: “This is a great scheme; we received over £520 in donations from Loyalty Pro in 2017. Claire House Children’s Hospice is local, looking after seriously and terminally ill children in our area inclusive of Chester.

“We are delighted to have the support of Love Hoole loyalty card to help us achieve our dream of helping every child/young person who needs us.”

Managing director at Loyalty Pro Rob Meakin said: “We recently surveyed our cardholders and over 95% of respondents said they think the community scheme is a great idea.

“We are greatly encouraged by that and plan to expand the scheme this year to include more shops and businesses, more charities, an innovative new app and trial new ways of collecting points simply by paying via credit or debit card.

“Hoole is our testbed, so what works here finds its way into the national scheme which we are launching soon. Claire House do a fantastic job and it’s very pleasing to see that local people are willing to donate their points to community causes.”

Other local charities or not-for-profit organisations who wish to benefit from the scheme can write to info@loyaltypro.co.uk.