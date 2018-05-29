Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the oldest stores to still be trading in Chester will close for good in two weeks' time - after almost 250 years in the city.

It was announced in April that Lowe & Sons on Bridge Street Row would be shutting down its historic premises due to the expiration of the lease, and after a huge 50% sale on all stock, staff have now revealed their last day will be Saturday, June 16.

Over the past few weeks, thousands have flocked to the store to grab some half price bargains - with customers queueing out into the street on some days. And as the closing date gets closer, customers will be able to make their own offers on products to ensure everything is sold.

There was widespread dismay when it was announced the store would close, with many describing it as 'one of the saddest things to happen in Chester'.

Managing director Richard Hogben said: “‘It has been wonderful to see so many people coming in and sharing their memories. It really emphasises the place Lowe & Sons has held in the hearts and minds of the public over many, many years.

“Myself and the staff at Lowe & Sons have welcomed the chance to recall some pleasing memories of an incredibly special store. And, of course many customers have walked away with exquisite jewellery including diamond rings, bracelets, necklaces and silverware at 50% off RRP; it’s no surprise that there have been many delighted shoppers!”

And such has been the reaction to the imminent closure that many visitors have taken the opportunity to snap pictures of themselves and the store’s staff in and outside the iconic premises.

Staff have also received a steady stream of cards, messages and social media comments from well-wishers.

From Saturday, June 2, until Sunday, June 10, customers will receive a further 10% off all current sale prices. Then, from Monday, June 11, until the final day of the sale on Saturday, June 16, Lowe & Sons are inviting customers to ‘make a reasonable offer’ on any available pieces, as all stock must go.

Staff are hoping that by the time the shutters come down for the very last time all stock will have found a loving new home.

Still available in the sale are engagement rings, diamond jewellery and precious stones, rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants.