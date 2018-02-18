Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s Animal Trust, the not-for-profit veterinary company, is celebrating its first birthday with growth news and a great offer.

The company is expanding to Leeds, taking its clinic total to six – and offering Ellesmere Port pet owners free anti-worming treatments.

Offering a real alternative to the increasing number of corporate clinics, Animal Trust was set up by vets with the main focus being the welfare of the animals.

Unlike other practices, the company does not charge for consultations, meaning more owners have access to appointments with the experts, who can correctly advise on the best treatment.

Founder Owen Monie said: “It’s quite simple - we believe that veterinary care should be about making animals better, and not about making profits.”

The Ellesmere Port clinic opened in January 2017 and since then has treated thousands of animals, whose owners bring their pets to clinic for free consultations as soon as they are unwell.

General practice care includes preventative health care and nutrition, with ultrasound, X-Rays and medical investigations and blood tests all provided with in-house labs.

Owen added: “The growth has been organic. We get approached by vets who have heard of us and want to be a part of it and that leads to us opening more clinics.”

Around 30% of vet practices in the UK are currently owned by corporates, and this is expected to rise to 50% by the end of 2018, potentially 70% within five years. This means most pet owners will be taking their pets to vet clinics owned by a corporate entity with a high focus on profit margins.

The clinic can be reached ellesmereport@animaltrust.org.uk or 0151 203 0943.