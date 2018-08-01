Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new hi-tech development in Ellesmere Port could offer the prospect of future jobs and sought after careers in science and technology, the town’s MP believes.

Justin Madders (Lab) was on hand to open the petrochemical inspection and testing labs for global business Intertek UK.

Intertek, which has a track record over 130 years, says it now has more than 43,000 employees in 1,000 locations in over 100 countries providing quality assurance expertise round the clock.

The new 8,000sq ft provision at Lakeside, Shellway Road is said to be ‘a key facility’ within the Intertek Caleb Brett laboratory network.

This operates specialised laboratories for fuel and chemical testing, inspection and tank calibration services.

The firm, which has not disclosed the cost of the project, says it moved to Shellway Road as that is close to its customers’ operations. It also brings the potential for further expansion to extend the capabilities of its laboratories.

It has been in the Ellesmere Port area since the 1960s.

Intertek believes the state-of-the-art analytical and calibration equipment, together with its expertise, provides a full range of quality assurance services supporting clients across the oil, gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, construction, airlines, manufacturing and environmental industries.

Rob van Dorp, Intertek’s chief executive for the UK and Eire, said: “As a leading testing and inspection provider to the petrochemical industry we are delighted to open this new facility in Ellesmere Port.

“The combination of this strategic location, a wide range of technology and our expertise coupled with strong local project management allow us to deliver excellent customer service to meet our customers’ testing and inspection needs.

“This site also allows for further expansion to extend our laboratory capabilities alongside potential job opportunities for careers at all levels.”

Mr Madders added: “Intertek’s investment in this new facility at Ellesmere Port helps to deliver a boost for the local economy.

“It also brings the future potential for job creation and development of STEM (science, technology, engineeing and maths)career paths within a leading global business which I hope will increase opportunities for local people.”

Intertek believes the long-term growth in global trade with an increase in regulatory, safety and environmental requirements leads to companies seeking partners to assist them in achieving quality assurance at every stage of their supply chain.