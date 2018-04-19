Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retailer Debenhams – which runs the iconic Browns of Chester department store – saw its half-year profits plunge nearly 85% partly due to the Beast from the East.

The retailer said pre-tax profits fell from £87.8 million to just £13.5 million over the 26 weeks to March 3.

It took a major hit during the final days of the trading period when bad weather forced Debenhams to temporarily close around 100 stores.

In addition, Debenhams, which opened a department store at Cheshire Oaks in 2014, blamed a ‘disappointing Christmas season’.

The retail giant acquired the Browns of Chester department store in 1976. Browns was founded in 1780 – just five years after the Chester Chronicle. The store has traded from its current Eastgate Street site since 1791.

In February The Chronicle asked Debenhams about the long term future of Browns of Chester around the time 320 staff were made redundant across the group in a shake-up of middle-management.

A spokesperson said: “We have no announcements to make on any store closures in our estate.”

Under chief executive Sergio Bucher, who joined the retailer in 2016, the chain has been refurbishing stores as part of his turnaround strategy.

He said this week: “It has not been an easy first half and the extreme weather in the final week of the half had a material impact on our results.

“But I am hugely encouraged by the progress we are making to transform Debenhams for our customers.”

He added: “We are holding share in a difficult fashion market, and, in other categories such as furniture, exciting new partnerships have the potential to transform our offer.”

Debenhams and other retailers are facing severe structural pressures and the firm has started shifting its focus away from fashion towards beauty products and gifts.