Children have benefited from gifts galore, donated by the family owned Swansway Chester FIAT Citroën Centre on Bumpers Lane and the Swansway Peugeot site on Sealand Road.

The dealerships got together to make sure that as many children as possible received a present from Santa this year.

Swansway Chester operation director Andrew Wakelin explained: “Each dealership in the Swansway Group chooses which children’s charities or group to donate their Santa Patrol presents too.

“Save the Children, Chester, are an amazing local group supporting families and children in the local area, and we wanted to help them bring a little bit of Christmas magic into all the kid’s lives.”