The Chester branch of Russell & Russell Solicitors has thrown its support behind the Million for Maggie’s appeal, by pledging £1,000 to the Maggie’s cancer centre located at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

The gift is enough to fund one of the specialist support groups run in the centre, for an entire year.

Many people find it helps to talk to others who are, or have been in a similar situation. The Head and Neck cancer support group brings together members affected by cancers of this type to share their experiences and support each other through their treatment, after treatment and in coping with symptoms and side effects.

The donation comes after Russell & Russell also pledged support of the free will-writing service at Maggie’s. Russell & Russell have waived their usual fee and instead encourage people who access the service to make a donation to Maggie’s. Wills can cost anything up to £150 for a basic will, and Maggie’s Centres receives up to £1,000,000 from gifts left in wills each year.

The next date Russell & Russell are holding will writing sessions at Maggie’s is Friday, September 7.

Centre head at Maggie’s Merseyside Kathy Wright said “We’re delighted that Russell & Russell are being so supportive of our work, as groups like our Head and Neck cancer support group provide vital support to people undergoing treatment or coming to terms with side effects of their treatment.

“We’re so pleased to be developing our relationship with Russell & Russell further, following their kind support of our will writing in our Centre.

“Our Centre is warm and welcoming and a relaxed setting to speak to Anne from Russell & Russell about estate planning. Maggie’s Merseyside is completely funded by donations, fundraising and gifts in wills, so schemes like this are so important to enable us to provide vital support to people affected by cancer in Merseyside.”

Head of wills and probate at Russell & Russell Judith Bromley said: “Russell & Russell has always recognised the contribution charitable organisations like Maggie’s make to their local community. The service it offers is invaluable and we’re only too happy to lend our support.

“Anyone can be affected by cancer – rich or poor, old or young – but when it happens, it’s vital that there are facilities out there that can offer support and assistance. If Russell & Russell can assist it providing that, then we’re delighted that we can help.”

Appointments are available at the centre, located next to Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, on September 7. Home visits and appointments at Russell & Russell offices are also available.

To find out more or to book an appointment call 0151 334 4301 or email holly.smith@maggiescentres.org.

To find out more about Maggie’s Merseyside and the programme of support the centre offers or to get involved with fundraising visit www.maggiescentres.org/our-centres/maggies-merseyside .