A businesswoman who started a celebrity trend for placenta pills after childbirth is set to franchise her company across the globe and is looking for franchisees in Chester.

Danielle Kinney, whose services attracted star-studded clients like Coleen Rooney, Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley, singer Rochelle Humes and WAGs Rebekah Vardy and Danielle Lloyd, is offering people the chance to buy in to her sought-after brand, Placenta Plus.

Danielle, 33 from St Helens said: “I have had phone calls from people all over the world including America, Australia and China, asking me for what I do and what I offer but I can only be in one place at one time.

“By offering franchises I can help other people offer those services with the same standards and quality that I provide already – and I will remain on call to all of them 24-hours a day.”

The mum-of- three added: “I started this business to help women but cost and distance meant it wasn’t available to many and that got to me. Now I’m changing that.”

Danielle turned to placenta pills after suffering from crippling post-natal depression and, unable to find someone close to do it for her, decided to make them herself, setting up her own business just two years ago. She became her own first customer when she gave birth to her third baby Harry, and secured success when she went she went on to create them for others.

The encapsulation process involves putting the placenta on ice in a cooler box as soon as possible after a woman has given birth, transporting it to a sterile area, cleaning it, checking it for abnormalities and then cutting it into fine slices with a sharp knife. It is then put into a dehydration machine for 15 hours, dried out and ground down into a powder before being put into capsules or even added to organic-based skincare products.

Although there is still scepticism surrounding the product’s benefits, Danielle says they are a way of replacing and returning the body’s natural hormones which go into the placenta.

She added: “Taking the capsules, for instance, helps the body to get itself balanced again, helping new mums regain energy, sleep better, get back their figure and, crucially, avoid post-natal depression.

“I have had enquiries from people wanting invest in and buy the name of Placenta Plus from all over the world (as well as wanting me to provide my skills) but at first I wasn’t interested.

“Because of the costs of the human tissue transport services to carry the placenta to me, people in Ireland, Scotland and London were saying they would love to use Placenta Plus but couldn’t afford the fee which could be doubled by the distance; that devastated me so I decided to look into franchising it. And here we are.”

Three people are already in legal negotiations to buy franchises which will be split into territories and will start from £55,000 which includes the name, the expertise and the lab kit needed to provide the service. The licence will last for five years.

Danielle concluded: “I have gone from being a stay-at- home mum to a successful businesswoman and I am proud, both of what I have achieved, now, of helping others to provide the high-quality services I started.

“I am nervous. It’s a bit like having a baby and then taking them to school for the first time, letting them go, but I will regain control and it ensures that everyone gets the opportunity to enjoy superior placenta products.”

For more details on the franchising opportunites go to www.placentaplus.co.uk