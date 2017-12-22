Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Insolvency lawyers from Chester-based legal practice Aaron & Partners swapped their suits for panto costumes as they got into character for a specially tailored performance of Cinderella at the city’s Forum Theatre.

Members of the firm’s insolvency team dressed up as the iconic production’s leading characters as they took over the venue for a client event with a difference.

Insolvency gags were included in the one-off ‘Cinderella or Bust!’ performance, created by Tip Top Productions, to entertain the audience which included families and friends of the Aaron & Partners team.

And the event raised more than £300 for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s Babygrow Appeal through a series of bucket collections.

Partner at the firm Jan Chillery organised the client event and dressed up as Cinderella, while other solicitors donned the costumes of Prince Charming, the Fairy Godmother and the Ugly Sisters.

Jan said: “We like to do things differently and loved the idea of inviting our clients and their families to our very own panto.

“It turned out to be a fantastic evening which was thoroughly enjoyed by all and we were able to support Tip Top Productions, a community theatre company based in the heart of Chester, and the Babygrow Appeal too.

“We did not perform in the panto ourselves, but we got involved in the theatrics as much as we possibly could. The insolvency gags – including ‘Why did the constipated insolvency practitioner go to the doctor? He had a Going Concern!’ – were absolutely terrible, but really well received. It all brought a wonderful, personal, if somewhat cheesy touch to the pantomime, which was performed brilliantly by actors such as Joe Woolford (The Voice UK) as Prince Charming.”

Nick Clarke, head of the firm’s Dispute Resolution and Insolvency Team, added: “The night was a great success and the team really enjoyed hamming it up at Christmas. I dressed up as one of the Ugly Sisters and sat in the audience in full panto regalia. It made a bit of a change from our normal work attire but it was great fun and it led to plenty of interaction with the cast on stage.”

