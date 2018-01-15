Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre will be offering shoppers even more choice this month by welcoming a new independent business to its centre.

Chester-based florist, The Flower Box, is relocating to the centre on Monday, January 15, offering shoppers a beautiful range of flowers and foliage.

The Flower Box designs for all occasions, creating packages for weddings, birthdays, funerals and is the only florist in the area that specialises in bespoke themed commissions, such as amazing mermaid flower displays and special sporting displays including golf and football.

During opening week, shoppers will be able to see a whole variety of beautiful creations available, and during the run up to Valentine’s Day, one lucky shopper will win a stunning bouquet by entering a simple competition on the centre’s social media channels.

Grosvenor Shopping Centre manager Julie Webb said: “The Flower Box is a beautiful addition to the centre, and will only improve the variety of retailers for our shoppers. We’re hugely proud to be supporting independent retailers within the city and excited to see it flourish!”

Owner of The Flower Box, Sandra Riley commented: “We can’t wait to move into The Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

“We are excited to welcome both new and returning customers and to be able to supply Chester with beautiful flowers for all occasions.”