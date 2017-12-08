Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester-based Sykes Cottages has picked up the coveted gold award at the Oscars of the travel industry for the fifth year in a row, after receiving the lion’s share of over 700,000 holidaymaker votes.

The fast-growing holiday company took home the trophy for Best Large UK Holiday Cottage Booking Company at the British Travel Awards, which is the largest consumer-voted programme in the world.

A glittering awards ceremony was held in London and attended by more than 1,000 people from across the travel industry.

Comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw presented the award to Sykes at a Winter Wonderland-themed event.

The award follows Sykes’ recent head office relocation to One City Place by Chester railway station, to support the business’ ambitious plans for growth within the increasingly buoyant staycations sector.

CEO of Sykes Cottages Graham Donoghue said: “We’re over the moon at winning the award for the fifth year running and it’s entirely thanks to the hard work of our employees and property owners in Chester and across the UK.

“The fact the awards are voted for by our customers means a lot to us. We’ve already got a lot of exciting plans in the pipeline for next year, and we’ll be working extremely hard to continue our unbeaten record!”

British Travel Awards’ chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton added: “Sykes Cottages is to be congratulated on winning the Best Large UK Holiday Cottage Booking Company award. The British Travel Awards were cast by the travelling public to determine the winners, and to win is truly an accolade and a badge of excellence.”

The British Travel Awards are the only travel industry accolade voted for exclusively by holidaymakers and the awards serve to recognise all that’s great about travel, as experienced by travellers.