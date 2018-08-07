Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees from Pescado’s donned their gym gear and took business outside for the day where they cycled, ran and rowed a whopping 667km.

This was the equivalent distance between their office at St David’s Park and Paris and they did it to raise vital funds for Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Even after the initial distance was complete, the enthusiastic team all wanted to have a turn resulting in an additional 90kms. This impressive distance was completed in soaring temperatures of 28 degrees and in full view of their colleagues and fellow business park users.

Thanks to lots of tantalising treats provided by a group of talented bakers, the team were able to raise more than £4,000 for the charity.

This is the second time the team have pulled out all the stops to raise funds for Claire House - in July 2016 a team of eight from Pescado donned lycra and cycled between Paris and London.

Pescado will continue to support Claire House throughout the year and if you would like to you can still sponsor the Pescado team to help them smash their target: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pescado .