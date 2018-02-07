Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Digital marketing agency Entyce Creative have successfully raised £170 for local charity Share with their annual Christmas video.

Funds were raised based on the number of views that the Entyce Christmas video reached in December, with 10p donated to the charity for each view.

Filmed at various locations around Chester , including the Roman Gardens, the Chester Clock, the City Walls and along the River Dee, the video showcased some of the most iconic spots within the city.

The Entyce Christmas video has been an integral part of the Christmas celebrations for three years, raising funds for a selected local charity each year.

Chester based charity Share was chosen for 2017’s video due to the vital support they provide to families in crisis and the homeless in the Cheshire and North Wales region.

This is not the first time the team at Entyce have supported Share, having designed their eye-catching logo for free when the charity was first established in 2015.

Head of operations at Entyce Creative, Kerry Watson, presented Share founder Adam Dandy with a cheque for the funds raised outside the Share shop in the city centre.

Kerry said: “It has been a privilege to raise funds for a charity that is close to the hearts of the team. We already have a few ideas up our sleeve for further fundraising throughout 2018 that the team are excited to be a part of.”