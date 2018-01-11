Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An award-winning retailer selling a French children’s brand is leaving Chester city centre for online.

Château de Sable in Watergate Street opened in 2009 offering a collection aimed at newborn to 12 years.

The following year owner Janice Atlay, who discovered the range while living overseas and always dressed her own youngsters in it, launched an online clothing collection for UK customers.

With today (January 11) the last day of trading in the city centre before the business focusses solely online, Janice said: “Our lease was due for renewal and with increased rent and rates and a non negotiable long term commitment to a lease, we took the decision to remodel and exit the lease.”

With the ‘changing dynamics on Watergate street and the vacant stores changing licenses to become food outlets’ she added: “It no longer felt like the street for our brand.

“In the last eight years our website has grown significantly and the company’s structure needs to support the increasing trend for online shopping. We have invested in a brand new website which will be launched at the end of this month.”

She has thanked the shop’s ‘very loyal and supportive local customers’ while they have been in Chester.

All the staff are staying and there is an extra designer for the company’s web site.

During their stay in the city centre, the retailer became an approved supplier to Harrods, one of the country’s most famous stores.

Janice was invited to the famous Knightsbridge store to show the collections and discuss stocking and merchandising the brand.

After passing Harrod’s rigorous supplier check an agreement was made to supply some limited pieces to be merchandised in the store alongside top end designer brands such as Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Chloe and Dolce & Gabbana.

She said at the time: “This is a truly exciting opportunity for Chateau de Sable which gives us exposure to a new customer market and gives our brand great endorsement.”

Awards have included the Drapers Independents Retail Award for niche retailers and Cheshire & Warrington Entrepreneur of the Year 2016.

All gift certificates and credit notes can be redeemed online or via telephone with the number remaining the same on 01244 324792.

Click and collect is also to be offered.

The web site is at www.chateaudesable.co.uk and the retailer can also be reached at Château de Sable, PO Box 3868, Chester, CH1 9DH.