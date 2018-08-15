Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for the most outstanding small businesses and self-employed in Cheshire.

It has been launched by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) although the awards are open to all whether they are members of the federation or not.

Small businesses and self-employed are being urged to sign up before the north west regional closing date of Friday, December 7.

The awards recognise the best UK small businesses and celebrate the ‘vast contribution’ they make to both regional and national economies, in addition to their local communities.

The federation believes that as the number of self-employed people continues to rise and confidence amongst the sector is at its highest level for a year, entries could exceed 2,000 with more businesses including the value of industry awards as part of their business plan.

FSB national chairman Mike Cherry said: “Small businesses and the self-employed from across the UK contribute so much to our economy and our communities. The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards recognise the best, most innovative and most determined of these, from every sector, industry and background.

“This is why we choose to keep entries to the awards free, and have them open to all smaller businesses and self-employed people, whether they are current FSB members or not. The entrepreneurial spirit in the UK is alive and well, with small businesses now numbering an incredible 5.7 million. Everyone should help us to celebrate that.”

The awards have 11 categories ranging from International Business of the Year to Micro Business of the Year and Start-Up Business of the Year.

The north west area awards will take place on Thursday, January 31 in Manchester before the UK national final on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in London.

Free to enter, the awards are open to all small firms. To sign up businesses should visit www.fsbawards.co.uk

There were said to be a record 5.7m small businesses at the start of 2017, 2.2m more than in 2000. The combined annual turnover of small and medium sized enterprises is put at £1.9tr, 51% of all private sector turnover in the UK.