A tyre manufacturer is heading for one of the biggest annual fundraising events for BBC Children in Need for the first time.

North West based Davanti is making its debut at Chris Evans’ CarFest charity event for petrol heads, taking place at Bolesworth near Chester, which has raised £10.5m for BBC Children in Need to date.

This year’s show will feature top-selling musicians including George Ezra, Burt Bacharach, Billy Ocean, Madness and Texas, supercar experiences and driving themed attractions from July 27-29.

Davanti will be bringing a super-sized scale radio control racetrack to the event in conjunction with The Racing Bug which provides the state of the art racing systems. The track will allow up to 10 people the chance to race against each other.

There will also be a host of Davanti-branded goodies up for grabs as well as information about the extensive range of tyres the UK-based firm sells.

“We are really excited to be heading to CarFest,” said Peter Cross, general manager of Davanti. “On its own it is a great event for car fans and the perfect place to showcase Davanti as we continue to disrupt the tyre market.

“But there is a whole different aspect to the event which makes CarFest special. We’re delighted to be playing a part in raising money for BBC Children in Need which will help to make a positive difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the UK.”

Davanti started when the north west’s largest wholesaler saw the opportunity to create the ideal tyre designed specifically for the mid-range tyre market.