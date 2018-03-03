Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Oaks Honda has reiterated its commitment to supporting local initiatives with the announcement that it is the latest sponsor of the Ellesmere Port Ladies Netball Team.

Being a fundamental part of the local community, the dealership, which is located on Oakland Drive and has been in Ellesmere Port since 2013, has provided team shirts for the 2017/18 season.

The netball team, based at Ellesmere Port Sports Village, comprises a group of friends from the local area that have played together since they were young. They have continued to play while starting their careers and raising young families, becoming an established group within the area.

The team trains together regularly at the site, just around the corner from the dealership and is currently taking part in a tournament which sees them compete in games across the whole country.

New car sales manager at Cheshire Oaks Honda Trish Kempson said: “We’re delighted to support our local community in any way that we can and sponsoring the Ellesmere Port Netball Team is a prime example of this.

“Many of the team are born and raised in the Ellesmere Port area and have grown up playing netball regularly. It’s fantastic that we can be involved with a team so integral to the community and we’re looking forward to supporting them for the remainder of the season and helping them to finish in a strong position. We wish them all the best of luck in their training and competitions going forward!”

For more information on Cheshire Honda Oaks, visit www.honda.co.uk/cars/dealers/CHE488 .