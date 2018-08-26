Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire businesses are still doing the county proud - that’s the upbeat message from judges at this year’s Cheshire Business Awards.

This year’s awards, sponsored by law firm SAS Daniels, attracted dozens of entries from businesses large and small from across the region.

The judges met at SAS Daniels’ Chester office to choose their finalists and winners.

They all praised the high standard of entries this year across all categories - and said the finalists should all be proud of their achievements.

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, said: “I was delighted to be asked to judge these awards.

“The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of the region.

“It’s so humbling to see what these businesses have achieved, to see how clever they’ve been and how brave they’ve been.

“It’s a joy to say, even in a modest way, that we have helped to facilitate these awards.

“The event itself is extremely well-organised and the venue is stunning. It’s invariably the highlight of the year for those who attend.”

Sarah Bailey, relationship manager at NatWest in Chester, was also on the judging panel. She said: “It was an honour to be a part of the Cheshire Business Awards 2018.

“There are some remarkable businesses across our region and this year’s entries have really highlighted their passion for innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

“The awards were a wonderful way to celebrate their successes and achievements.”

Colin Brew, chief executive of West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s a privilege to have been asked to take part in the judging of this year’s awards.

“Once again Cheshire has shown the calibre of its business community through a diverse and robust range of entries which made the process of judging a challenging one. We should now look forward to an evening of celebration for all those who entered.”

Fellow judge Prof Tony Wall, director of the International Thriving at Work Research Group at the University of Chester, said: “I am delighted to see such a commitment to thriving in workplaces in Cheshire - both in terms of staff development, innovation and sustainability”

“The winners showed excellence in so many areas including making things better for communities across and beyond Cheshire.”

Other judges included Karen Clydesdale, commercial director for Reach plc, Cheshire and North Wales, and Kaye Whitby, head of the commercial team and the Chester office at SAS Daniels.

The panel was chaired by Alistair Houghton, executive business editor at Reach sister title the Liverpool Echo.

Alistair said: “It took us some time to choose our finalists because we received such a great variety of excellent entries from across Cheshire.

“Everyone shortlisted this year should be proud of their achievements. The ceremony at Chester Cathedral will be a great celebration of Cheshire business.”

Tickets to attend the evening are now on sale. Winners in each award category will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony and black tie dinner on Friday, October 12 at Chester Cathedral.

To book your place contact the events team on 01244 606472. Email: enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk. Visit: www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.