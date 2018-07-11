Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries are open now for the Cheshire Business Awards 2018 in association with SAS Daniels, with 12 prestigious awards on offer recognising excellence, innovation and achievement across the Cheshire region.

Held at Chester Cathedral the winners in 12 categories will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on the night of Friday, October 12.

As well as recognising both businesses big and small, the awards will climax on the night with the presentation of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year award, honouring an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the regions business scene.

Jeremy Orrell, managing partner and head of the corporate team at SAS Daniels, said: “Having supported the awards for nine years we have had the opportunity to observe some top end innovation together with ambition from many businesses who make a significant contribution to the overall growth of the region.

(Image: UGC)

“These are the businesses that make this region such a vibrant success.”

Each week until the deadline for entries on Friday, July 27, we are spotlighting the various awards categories.

This week we focus on the Young Business Person of the Year and Business Person of the Year.

Young Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Bentley Motors: Are you or one of your employees able to demonstrate outstanding achievements in your field? Our young business person of the year will be aged 35 or under and will display excellent career progression, leadership and management.

A Bentley spokesperson said: “Bentley Motors is proud to sponsor the Young Business Person of the Year Award. With around 4,000 colleagues based in Crewe, Bentley is one of South Cheshire’s largest employers.

“The company is committed to developing young talent; Bentley offers trainee programmes, including apprenticeships and graduate schemes, around 150 work experience placements each year and has an established school liaison programme providing workshops in local schools.

“Bentley currently has over 130 apprentices across all of our departments and they make an invaluable contribution to the business. The Young Business Person of the Year Award is an important means of celebrating the success of Cheshire’s young business people and inspiring the next generation of local entrepreneurs.”

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by SAS Daniels: The Business Person of the year is a judges’ choice award and not open for entry. The winner selected by the judges will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the region.

Kaye Whitby, head of the commercial team and the Chester office of SAS Daniels, said: “It has been fantastic to support the Cheshire Business Awards for nine years and once again we are delighted to sponsor the Business Person of the Year Award.

“We chose to sponsor this award as we have consistently seen the positive influence and entrepreneurial drive of many talented individuals in Cheshire. This award recognises key individuals who have true vision and focus along with the tenacity and commitment to bring further prosperity to the region.

“These talented people achieve not only growth for their own business, but have also been instrumental in creating some fantastic employment opportunities and provide locally sourced solutions to boost growth and prosperity to enhance the region’s business assets.

“At SAS Daniels, we are committed to working with businesses and individuals who support and develop Cheshire as a destination for business growth and excellence. This award is one which we are particularly passionate about and we are once again looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the high calibre entrants again this year.”

(Image: UGC)

HOW TO ENTER:

Businesses of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusiness

awards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk.

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 27, 2018

The finalists – chosen by an expert panel of judges – will be announced in September.