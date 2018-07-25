Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out to enter the Cheshire Business Awards 2018 in association with SAS Daniels, with 12 prestigious awards on offer recognising excellence, innovation and achievement across the Cheshire region.

Held at Chester Cathedral the winners in 12 categories will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on the night of Friday, October 12.

Buit the closing date for entries is this Friday, July 27 so if you haven’t entered yet, yiou need to be quick.

As well as recognising both businesses big and small, the awards will climax on the night with the presentation of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year award, honouring an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the regions business scene.

We have been spotlighting the various awards categories and this week we focus on the Start Up, Employer, Corporate Responsibility and Apprenticeships categories:

Business Start Up Award, sponsored by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Blue Orchid: This category is open to businesses that began trading after January 1, 2016. The judges will be looking for evidence of a sustainable business with the potential to grow strongly in the future.

Blue Orchid are market-leaders in business support programmes and deliver the business start-up programme across Cheshire West and Chester, supporting West Cheshire entrepreneurs to flourish.

The start-up service is open to residents of the Cheshire West and Chester area looking to start a new business. Blue Orchid has been delivering business start-up support across Cheshire West and Chester for almost 10 years and has assisted over 500 people to start a new business.

Helping someone start a business is incredibly rewarding, there is a focus on ensuring every client had the most appropriate, practical advice available to help them start their new business with confidence and determination.

Blue Orchid and Cheshire West are passionate about supporting first class business start-up services and are delighted to be sponsoring the 2018 start-up category recognising, celebrating and acknowledging the often unique and significant contribution business starts make to the Cheshire economy.

Employer of the Year: We are looking for the employers who can best demonstrate how their leadership and policies support staff development, engagement and satisfaction creating a positive and supportive workplace with a well-motivated and well trained team. The winner will be more than just a good company to work for, their culture will deliver commercial results and they will be an inspiration to other businesses.

Let’s Talk Apprenticeships Award, sponsored by Cheshire West and Chester Council, ERDF and Barlows Electrical: Apprenticeships are good for both businesses and for individuals. They are an important way of improving the skills base in the region, giving young people opportunities beyond the classroom and providing local companies an opportunity to inspire and shape their future workforce.

This award is open to any business in the region who has demonstrated a real commitment to training local young people through apprenticeships, providing them with real work experience whilst being supported by workplace mentors. Apprentices should have been actively engaged in the shaping of working practices and been offered a job on completion, ideally with a plan for further development and/or progression opportunities within the business.

Barlows and Let’s Talk Apprenticeships Cheshire West are delighted to jointly sponsor the 2018 Apprenticeship Award category.

Apprenticeships have developed dramatically over recent years, improving in both quality and relevance. Apprentices learn new skills, gain a competency qualification and get paid too!

An increasing number of Cheshire employers are now offering apprenticeship opportunities in a range of roles and at a variety of levels. Recent reforms also allow employers to use apprenticeship programmes to support their existing workforce, increasing staff capabilities and business productivity levels.

Barlows (UK Limited) have always supported apprenticeships with many senior staff starting as apprentices themselves. Barlows established Clifford College in partnership with SBC and Total People, to develop the knowledge and skills of their own apprentices employed across the Northwest.

Cheshire West and Chester Council are also supportive of apprenticeships, recruiting 40 new apprentices to work within the council’s many functions every year. This category celebrates and acknowledges the value of apprenticeship both to the individual, to the business and to the local labour market.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Does your company strive to achieve a balance between your competitive aims and the interests of society? This award will be presented to the private sector business or individual judged to have the best history of taking into account the effect of the business operations on the community and the economy. This can include companies that give time or money to charities or the voluntary sector.

HOW TO ENTER

Businesses of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Liverpool, L69 3EB

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 27.

The finalists - chosen by an expert panel of judges - will be announced in September.