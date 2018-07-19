Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries are open now for the Cheshire Business Awards 2018 in association with SAS Daniels, with 12 prestigious awards on offer recognising excellence, innovation and achievement across the Cheshire region.

Held at Chester Cathedral the winners in 12 categories will be announced at an awards ceremony and dinner on the night of Friday, October 12.

As well as recognising both businesses big and small, the awards will climax on the night with the presentation of the SAS Daniels Business Person of the Year award, honouring an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the regions business scene.

Each week until the deadline for entries on Friday, July 27, we are spotlighting the various awards categories and this year we focus on the Bueinss of the Year categories:

Business of the Year (up to 10 employees), sponsored by ScottishPower: Whatever your sector if you have a great business tell us about it. This award is for businesses established for more than two years that employ up to 10 people and can demonstrate all round business excellence. The judges will be take financial performance and local economic impact into account when selecting the winner.

Mark Bowen, marketing director at ScottishPower, said: “Entering the Business of the Year award (up to 10 employees) is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses in Cheshire to showcase their achievements. Previous winners have impressed us with their determination to succeed and their innovative practices, and we’re excited to find out more about this year’s applicants over the coming weeks.

“Putting yourself forward for an award such as this can help give your business the edge in a competitive market and help you celebrate your achievements. We wish the best of luck to all this year’s applicants.”

Business of the Year (11 to 50 employees), sponsored by NatWest: If you can demonstrate outstanding business performance in your industry and employ between 11 – 50 people this is the category for you. Judges will be looking for your specific business achievements and a strong financial performance together with significant local economic impact.

Paul Telfer, NatWest regional director business banking Merseyside and Cheshire Natwest, said: “At NatWest, we believe it’s our role to help businesses succeed. We’ve been working hard to do that, building trust with business customers, through proactive partnership. We’re improving our services and doing more to meet their needs. Whether it’s a small business or larger commercial business, our support goes beyond finance:

“Unique support for entrepreneurs through our NatWest Accelerator programme, helping businesses start and scale, whether they bank with us or not

“Exciting digital tools such as FreeAgent, Receipts and ClearSpend to reduce the daily admin and save time

“Support through our Boost programme and unrivalled expertise from our IOEE accredited Business Growth Enablers and qualified Relationship Managers

“Our new online knowledge store, the NatWest Business Hub, sharing thought leadership from others

“Our customers tell us we’re making progress and we will keep innovating and listening to them. Speak to us about how we can help to support you, search NatWest Business.”

Business of the Year (over 50 employees), sponsored by Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership: If your business employs more than 50 people and can show outstanding business performance, enter this category. Judges will consider evidence of a strong financial performance, excellent business achievements, your contribution to local prosperity and other specific initiatives that make you stand out from your peers.

A Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership spokesperson: “Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership’s focus is to double the size of our economy by 2040 and grow our productivity so we are all 20% better off than the UK average.

“We also improve our transport infrastructure and other facilities to ensure all our businesses are in the best position to thrive. It’s for this reason that we are proud to be involved in these prestigious awards and to sponsor this important category, the (Large) Business of the Year award.

Christine Gaskell, Cchair of the LEP, added: “We have some world-leading businesses, global sector players and household names in Cheshire and Warrington which are not only major employers but help put us in the shop window and promote with confidence our name far and wide. Their success helps us all succeed and it is wonderful that we can celebrate achievement in this way, while inspiring others to see and seize the opportunities to advance.”

HOW TO ENTER

Business of any size or sector can enter free across all relevant categories. Simply download and complete an entry from from the website www.cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk and return it to us.

Entries can be emailed to enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk or posted to the Events Department, PO Box 48, Liverpool, L69 3EB.

If you have any questions about how to enter, or for more information, contact the events team on 01244 606472 or email enquiries@cheshirebusinessawards.co.uk

For updated on twitter follow @CheshireAwards

Deadline for entries is midnight on Friday, July 27.

The finalists - chosen by an expert panel of judges - will be announced in September.