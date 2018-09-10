Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire accountants firm has announced the sad death of one of its co-directors.

Jonathan Curwen of Afford Bond Chartered Accountants died on Tuesday (September 4) after a brave battle with cancer.

He was a much respected and admired member of both the firm and the local business community and was instrumental in opening the Chester office. The company also has offices in Nantwich and Wilmslow.

A company statement said: “Jonathan was also a vibrant member of the Afford Bond family and will be missed immensely.

“Jonathan’s wife Vicki and his three children are much in our thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.”

Senior partner Gary Greer said: “We are all deeply saddened by this unexpected and sudden turn of events.

“After joining the firm in 2006, Jonathan became a key part of the Afford Bond team with his drive and ambition. We will all miss him a great deal.”

Vicki has expressed a wish for any donations to be made to Clatterbridge Cancer Charity (www.clatterbridgecc.nhs.uk/charity/home) in lieu of flowers.

The funeral will be held on Friday, September 21 at 11am at St Mary’s Church, Tilston, SY14 7HB.