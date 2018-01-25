Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s all change for accountancy company Dotty About Accounts with the Chester-based firm completing its transformation into an online service aimed at small businesses while also moving into new premises in Mollington.

The decision to transform the business, which previously operated as Wellfield Accounting Services, came about following collaboration with marketing consultancy By George Marketing.

Their analysis identified that moving the business online would make services more user friendly to current clients as well as enable services to be offered to small business owners across the UK.

As part of the change, Dotty About Accounts has launched a new website to help clients quickly and easily access its all-inclusive accounting services.

The change of business coincides with Dotty About Accounts moving into new offices on the Mollington Grange Business Park. The team is already based on the site but several months ago owner Helen Fielding learned they were under threat of eviction following planning permission being granted to turn the majority of Mollington Grange (owned by William Wild and Sons) into residential units.

However, Helen has secured alternative space on the complex in a building owned by architects Willacy Horsewood Partnership and Haltec Engineers. The Dotty team will move into their new accommodation on February 1. They will be joined by independent financial advisor company George Travis Ltd which is also having to move from its Mollington Grange office so Bell Developments can turn it into residential properties.

Helen said: “It’s exciting times for us. The business rebrand is already getting excellent feedback. Small business owners have numerous issues to deal with, so finding new ways to simplify accounting demands on them is a big plus.

“We’re still accessible to clients on the phone, and in person if needed, but this is a model our clients are really enthusiastic about.”

For more information about Dotty About Accounts, visit their new website www.dottyaboutaccounts.com . Further details about George Travis Ltd and By George Marketing can be found at www.georgetravis.co.uk and www.bygeorgemarketing.co.uk respectively.