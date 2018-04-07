Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspirational business woman Rachel Clacher is the guest speaker at this year’s Bolesworth International Business Lunch.

Rachel heads up Moneypenny, an innovative and internationally renowned telephone answering and outsourced communications company launched some 18 years ago.

At the lunch, sponsored by The Bolesworth Estate, Rachel will not only talk about the development and growth of the business but will also highlight the creation of her new charity WeMindTheGap, giving opportunities in life and work to underserved young women in local communities.

The business lunch takes place in the hospitality marquee at The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show on Friday, June 15 and this popular event always proves a sell-out.

Established in the year 2000 by Rachel and her brother Ed Reeves, Moneypenny in Wrexham is now the world’s leading outsourced communications provider, delivering telephone answering, live chat, switchboard and multichannel customer services. In the UK Moneypenny has more than 600 staff, a figure that is growing at a rapid rate and has offices in Charleston, USA.

Since its launch the business has consistently being voted one of the best employers in the UK and the company handles more than 13 million customer communications a year for 13,000 businesses. Rachel will be sharing her depth of knowledge and experience within the business world with everyone who attends this year’s networking lunch.

The Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show will take place over five-days in the stunning grounds of Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall , Cheshire from June 13 to 17.

Each day there will be a fantastic show of equestrian events from top-level dressage to showjumping competitions. There will be something for everyone with luxury shopping, high class hospitality and a host of entertainment throughout the day and a brilliant line up of evening entertainment.

Tickets for the business lunch on Friday, June 15 are £195 plus vat and the day promises to be one to remember full of valuable information for all established and aspiring business entrepreneurs.

The business networking lunch, hospitality package will allow you admission from 9am, VIP car parking, tea and coffee during the morning, and a reserved table for the day in the VIP hospitality marquee overlooking the main arena.

You will be welcomed to the business lunch by a champagne reception which will be followed by a two-course plated lunch with half a bottle of wine per person included. The day will then see guest speaker Rachel Clacher share her experiences which will then be followed by afternoon tea with a 5pm finish.

Tickets can be bought online at www.bolesworthinternational.com .