Production of the A380 airliner will be reduced to just six planes a year from 2020, manufacturer Airbus has confirmed.

The proposal was presented to the European Works Council today (Wednesday, March 7).

The planned figure is down from 12 in 2018 and eight planes next year.

Wings for the A380 are made at Airbus' Broughton site and the news will have implications for its 6,000-strong workforce.

The Daily Post reports that Airbus is now entering into a formal social process with staff representatives at European and national levels to analyse potential implications for the Company’s workforce and to start joint mitigation efforts.

At this stage, Airbus estimates the maximum impact of these measures will affect up to 3,700 positions at sites across the Company’s home countries of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Bosses are confident that it will be able to propose opportunities to most of the affected employees through programmes which are ramping up.

The adjustment of the A380 production rate follows a recent order from Emirates which provides a future to the programme for the years to come.

A spokesman said: "At a baseline of six deliveries per year, Airbus can produce the A380 in an industrial efficient way over the coming years.

"This baseline allows Airbus to pursue further sales campaigns which may lead to higher production levels."