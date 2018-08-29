Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a burglary in Frodsham are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

Between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday (August 25) offenders broke into a house on Pinmill Close by smashing one of the windows.

Once inside the house, they carried out an untidy search before stealing a quantity of jewellery.

Detective Constable Keith Campbell, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “While we conduct a number of lines of enquiry I would also appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward.

“This burglary took place in the afternoon, maybe you were in the area at the time? Did you or anyone you know see anyone acting suspiciously or notice anything unusual? If so, please contact us by calling 101.”

Please call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 165183, give us the details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.