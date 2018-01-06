Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s MP is backing breastfeeding.

Justin Madders (Lab) says he is aware of the importance of the issue for mothers, families and health professionals across his Ellesmere Port and Neston constituency.

He was speaking after backing a Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative ‘Call to Action’ campaign on breastfeeding. The action seeks to enable mothers to breast feed for as long as they wish and to protect all babies from commercial interests.

The campaign is calling on the Government to tackle the UK’s low breastfeeding rates and improve the health of children by leading action to remove the barriers, said to be social, cultural, economic, physical and practical, that make it difficult for women to breast feed in the UK.

Mr Madders, shadow health minister at Westminster, said: “There is overwhelming evidence that breastfeeding gives babies the best possible start. It improves health and cuts costs and yet the UK has some of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

“The goal of Call to Action is not to put pressure on women to breast feed but to remove the barriers that currently stop women who want to breast feed from doing so.”

He added: “A number of my constituents have been in touch to bring this issue to my attention so I know how important it is for mothers, families and health professionals in Ellesmere Port and Neston. Breastfeeding is a vitally important public health issue and I am committed to taking action to support it.”