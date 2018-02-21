Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Little Sutton mum has been nominated for an award for speaking out about her own pregnancy experience and giving hope to others.

Nicole Bowles, 33, has been shortlisted for a Tommy’s Award, presented by baby charity Tommy’s. The ‘Mum’s Voice’ award’ recognises a mum who has given strength to thousands of other mums by sharing her story.

The charity says that after experiencing miscarriages and losing her son, Ben, at four months old, Nicole has gone on to raise awareness around baby loss.

She founded a campaign that supports bereaved parents by equipping them with a badge which signals they have lost their child.

The badge shows a purple heart shape with a missing jigsaw piece and is a way for parents who have lost their children to unite.

Nicole’s loss involved a tragic accident in Scotland where she then lived. The badge campaign was launched in the Scottish Parliament last year with politicians including Nicola Sturgeon going on to wear the purple badge during First Minister’s questions.

Nicole and husband Dan told the Chronicle’s sister paper the Daily Record they are always happy to speak about the little boy they adored but hate the uncomfortable silence that usually follows when they say they have lost a child.

“When you tell people you have lost a child, they are usually so shocked they don’t know what to say or are worried they will say the wrong thing and upset you,” she said.

“Being asked about Ben doesn’t make me sad – it’s good to talk about him. What’s difficult is the reaction you know you are likely to get when you first tell people you have a child who died.

The campaign says: “Some people will want to wear the badge all day every day, others will find comfort around anniversaries, birthdays, special days and tough days. Then there are those who will put the badge in a safe place never to been seen again, just knowing they have it is enough.”

The initiative led to Nicole’s website, ‘Our Missing Peace’, which reaches out to parents in similar situations and works to break down the taboo of losing a baby.

Nicole is now campaigning for the word ‘Vilomah’, used to describe a parent who has lost their child, to be added to the Oxford Dictionary.

She continues to speak out on behalf of other parents who are going through similar situations and her campaigns have gained significant momentum.

Her MP, Justin Madders (Lab), who represents Ellesmere Port and Neston, discussed ‘Our Missing Peace’ during Baby Loss Awareness week.

Now in their 23rd year, the Tommy’s Awards celebrate ‘the sort of courage, strength and determination that Nicole has shown, driven by her drive to support other families in similar situations’. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 16 in London.

Tommy’s funds research into pregnancy problems and provides information to parents. The charity says: “We believe it is unacceptable that one in four women lose a baby during pregnancy and birth. When a pregnancy fails or a baby dies, it causes devastation,” and adds: “We believe every pregnancy should have a happy ending and that every baby should have the best chance of being born healthy.”

Nicole is to hold a black tie fundraising gala at the Chester Grosvenor on July 14 on what would have been Ben’s 6th birthday.