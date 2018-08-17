Cases heard at Stockport Magistrates Court:
- Stuart David Jones, 29, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was due to appear via video link at Stockport Magistrates Court on August 14.
- Lisa Fogarty, 51, of Pleasant Street, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence, using a car without insurance and without a test certificate. She will be sentenced at Stockport Magistrates Court on August 17.
- Maximillian Daniel Pemberton, 21, of Queen Street, Bollington, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
- Daniel Adam Jones, 24, of Nelson Street, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Aaron Storer, 28, of Daintry Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £400, ordered to pay £700 costs and given five points on his driving licence.
- Tunde Michael Fatinikun, 41, of Brocklehurst Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. His order was varied to include an extra 30 hours unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £175 costs.
- Jake Cotterill, 27, of Bank Street, Macclesfield, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting two constables in the execution of their duty. He will appear for trial at Stockport Magistrates Court on October 30.
- David John Leather, 32, of Warrington Drive, Leek, has been charged with failing to stop after an accident in Macclesfield, failing to report an accident to police and failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He will appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on September 18.
- Kamran Udin, 36, of Westville Gardens, Burnage, Manchester, pleaded not guilty to drug driving in Macclesfield. He will appear for trial at Stockport Magistrates Court on November 6.
- Sarah Elizabeth Nixon, 36, of Fir Grove, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Nathan Foulds, 30, of West Bank Road, Macclesfield, pleaded not guilty to harassment, causing a person to fear that violence would be used against her and sending indecent or grossly offensive text messages. He will appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on October 23.
- Joshua Leigh Beardmore, 24, of Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a three-month curfew requirement.
Cases heard at Crewe Magistrates Court:
- David Mark John Parrin, 30, of Byrons Lane, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
- Sean James Keith Hamand, 19, of Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a scooter and four counts of failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from detention. He was given a six-month detention sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.