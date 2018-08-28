Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested after damage was caused to the Park Green war memorial.

Police said that a woman climbed onto the war memorial and caused damage to a poppy wreath at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 27.

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and causing criminal damage.

Police said she is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Simon Degg, of Macclesfield Local Policing Unit, said: “This appears to be an isolated incident and a woman was swiftly arrested at the scene by officers.

“I believe there were a lot of people in the area at the time and I want to appeal to you to contact us on 101 with any information you have.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, quoting IML 167434 or can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.