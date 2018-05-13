Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational 75-year-old could be in the running for a top prize.

Angela Pickering, from Chester, has been announced as one of the north west regional finalists in a search by retirement housebuilder McCarthy and Stone for the ‘Inspirational Generation’.

The nationwide competition aims to find and reward those over 60 with an inspiring story to tell.

Angela has seen off stiff opposition from across the north west and has been shortlisted as a regional finalist for her amazing feats and achievements.

World travels

After getting divorced at 50 she spent 10 years travelling to amazing destinations on her own, including Gambia, Jordan, Nicaragua and Egypt.

Enjoying jet setting across the world with just a bag on her back, Angela will be backpacking at the end of next year with her partner for six months after recently returning from travels to Malaysia and Thailand.

She enjoys living life knowing the world is her oyster, according to McCarthy and Stone.

The competition was launched by the company to put the spotlight on the nation’s baby boomers and to celebrate the many ways older people inspire the younger generation.

In June one national winner will be selected by a panel of judges including TV and radio personality Gloria Hunniford and awarded a cash prize of £2,000.

Nine regional winners will also each receive £200 to be donated to their charity of choice and a £50 hamper.

Living life to the full

Angela commented: “I decided to enter the search for the Inspirational Generation because I continue to live life to the full travelling the world.

“I was divorced at 50 and for 10 years travelled to amazing places on my own. There is nothing better than backpacking and winging it.”

She added: “I think it’s important we recognise the achievements of older people because we have so much up our sleeve and we can inspire other people much like I’ve inspired my children and grandchildren to go travelling too.”

Fiona Brooks at McCarthy and Stone North West said: “Our search for the Inspirational Generation not only resulted in a high level of entries but the standard was truly remarkable.

“Many people in the north west came forward with tales of triumphs over adversity, the most wonderfully colourful life stories and chronicles of achievements and experiences. Each and every individual entry demonstrated just how inspiring today’s older people are.

“Shortlisting was an incredibly difficult task and we are thrilled that Angela is one of the regional finalists.

“Our congratulations go to our finalists for getting the recognition they deserve and we wish them all the best of luck in the next stage of the competition.”